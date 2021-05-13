Burns Middle School will be hosting a Concert on the Lawn on Saturday, featuring musicians from the school’s band, choir, and orchestra.
Alumni of the school’s musical programs are also invited to attend and participate in the event that starts at 1 p.m. on the school’s front lawn, at 4610 Goetz Drive. Apollo High School’s orchestra will also participate.
April Yonts, BMS band director, said that she hopes to make this a recurring event each year.
“We just wanted something to celebrate Burns and its history, and the music department here, which has a long, rich history,” Yonts said. “We want to celebrate these kids, and all the kids that came before them, so they can understand the legacy and community.”
Clarissa Smith, BMS choir director, said the concert will involve the school’s performance ensembles, who will each perform a song. Then all ensembles will perform a song together.
Typically each of the ensembles has three or four performances a year, and since this year they were unable to, Smith and other organizers wanted to “end the year with a bang.”
“We still wanted our students to have a chance to perform,” she said.
Choir will be performing “Rise Up” by Andra Day. The band will be performing “Furioso” by Robert W. Smith, and the orchestra will play the Coldplay song, “Viva la Vida.”
All three groups will be playing “Found” from the “Dear Evan Hansen” musical, as well as “Tonight” from the musical, “Hamilton.”
The program is expected to last about 45 minutes.
Shelly Burgess, BMS orchestra director, said there will be about 250 students performing during the event. She encouraged attendees to park at adjacent Burns Elementary School.
Yonts said people should also bring their own chairs and blankets.
This event is free and open to the public, and those who come to enjoy the music should adhere to all current health and safety guidelines, including social distancing.
Former BMS students who wish to participate in the event can contact Yonts at 270-853-7400 or email her at april.yonts@daviess.kyschools.us to sign up or request a registration link.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.