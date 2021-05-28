Burns Middle School student Eric Mack earned a 720 on the math section of the PSAT 8/9 test — which is considered perfect.
The PSAT 8/9 test is a standardized test administered by the College Board and co-sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation in the U.S. It is given to seventh- and eighth-grade students, and is a determining factor in whether a student is prepared to take Advanced Placement courses in high school.
This is the first time a student at Burns Middle has earned a perfect score on the math section, and Principal Dane Ferguson said he and other educators are “extremely proud” of Eric for this accomplishment.
“Eric is a tremendous young man who is a self-motivated learner,” Ferguson said. “He is a dedicated and hard-working young man who will continue to accomplish great things.”
Shelby White, BMS eighth-grade math teacher, said Eric is a model student.
“He goes above and beyond to make sure he is successful,” he said. “I really enjoyed having Eric in my classroom this year. He has a great attitude and I am so proud of him.”
Eric also excels in other courses, with many teachers saying he is an exemplary student in all areas of study.
“Eric always participates in class and takes responsibility for his learning,” social studies teacher Frances Watts said. “He adds insight and perspective to our class discussions. He comes to school each day ready to learn and has a great attitude. He perseveres when he struggles to accomplish a difficult task and never quits. He will be a huge success in the future because of the qualities he currently possesses.”
BMS language arts teacher Jill Pate said Eric is “extremely intelligent” and also has a great personality.
“He is reliable and his work is always superb,” Pate said, adding that his MAP test scores in reading are among the top three in the grade, “so he is clearly a holistically successful student.”
Eric enjoys math and plans to further his math studies in high school while enrolled in the DCPS Engineering Academy. At this time he hasn’t landed on a career or job choice following high school, but knows that it probably will involve math in some way.
“I like math because it’s not repetitive,” he said. “You get to use formulas, but it’s not the same equation over and over again.”
He didn’t have to study for the PSAT, he said, because he has a good memory.
“It’s easy for me,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
