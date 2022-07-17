The Kentucky Education Professional Standard Board approved an alternative route to obtaining a teaching certification during a special meeting last week.
The emergency administrative regulation, known as Option 9, was introduced by State Rep. Walker Thomas through House Bill 277. This new pathway amended KRS 161.048 and was initially brought about by Christian County Public Schools.
Byron Darnall, associate commissioner in the Office of Educator Licensure and Effectiveness at the Kentucky Department of Education, said the program is for potential educators who do not have a bachelor’s degree but have completed some credits in education.
“This pathway was created to attract people without bachelor’s degrees to pursue remaining credits while being a classified worker,” he said.
While there are no higher education institutions participating in this program yet, Darnall said the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative and Murray State University have been in conversations about potentially offering this option.
“We are waiting to hear from institutions about if they would want to offer this pathway,” Darnall said. “Because participants wouldn’t be on campus, but rather working, it would depend on the coursework available from the institutions.”
Any EPSB-approved college or university may partner with a school district or educational cooperative under Option 9.
According to the KDE, the program must:
• Include a residency or paraprofessional component which employs the person within the participating district to gain work experience;
• Use experienced teachers employed by the district to provide coaching and mentorship;
• Be designed to meet the needs of the participating district and may include an emphasis on developing a teacher pipeline for the district’s students, improving the numbers of underrepresented populations among the district’s workforce or focusing on increasing the number of teachers with certification areas that are in high demand.
Anyone pursuing Option 9 would not be considered a Teacher of Record in Kentucky because they will have not obtained their bachelor’s degree and cannot assign the lead responsibility for the student’s learning in a subject or course that is aligned with the Kentucky Academic Standards or Career and Technical Skill Standards Document, according to the KDE. Those in the program will be acting as classroom aides or similar positions.
Darnall said anyone choosing Option 9 might have a two- to three-year turnaround, depending on how many credits they have when they apply. However, once enrolled, they will stay enrolled until they graduate or willingly leave the program.
“This is an option for people who may want to go back to school and obtain their bachelor’s degree but cannot afford to leave their jobs,” he said. “This also gives school administrators the opportunity to encourage individuals to pursue a career in education.”
HB 277 states that anyone who has already began a traditional path or other certification pathway is eligible to transfer into Option 9 if the person meets the program requirements. The bill also states that any school district that opts into a cooperative partnership through Option 9 “shall ensure the availability of funding for each candidate employed within the district” during the duration of the person’s participation in the program.
