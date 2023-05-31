The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation board decided to postpone voting on its contract with third-party management company VenuWorks until the board’s next meeting on June 27.
If the board decides to renew the contract — which expires on Dec. 31 — it must let VenuWorks know by June 30.
Executive Director Michelle Campbell put together a comparison showing the difference between having VenuWorks as a third-party management company and having the corporation board running the facilities, which it did before 2019.
VenuWorks’ duties include the management, marketing, promotion, operation and maintenance of the facilities. With approval of the corporation board, it may also manage food and beverage sales, sponsorship projects and advertising.
VenuWorks was given charge of hiring all management staff, ticket sales personnel, ushers and others required for the maintenance of the facilities.
Campbell’s comparison showed that the board would have to provide for two directors’ salaries as well as salaries for a human resources manager, an event coordinator and an administrative assistant, totaling $270,000.
Adding in the benefits and taxes for those positions, the total comes to $345,600.
Savings incurred by having VenuWorks as the management company include $15,000 in health insurance savings, $8,000 for the Ungerboeck operating system and $5,000 for Ticket Master services.
Even factoring in the $150,000 yearly payment to VenuWorks, the savings of having the management company over not having it is $223,600 per year, according to Campbell, based on this year’s figures.
VenuWorks also provides an annual $100,000 forgivable loan that was used last year to build offices in the convention center.
Board Chair Mark Whitlow said he had spoken earlier with board member Tom Padgett, who was not at the meeting.
“He was thinking about the idea of having a three-year contract with VenuWorks,” Whitlow said. “And then, (board treasurer) Andrew (McGlenon) has suggested possibly waiving the $100,000 forgivable loan and to increase the monthly payments. These are just all ideas.
“This is a very crucial meeting for you, the board, to tell me and Michelle any of the things you would like us to request from VenuWorks so that we can have a final product to decide up or down on June 27.”
Board secretary Alex Sherwood said she liked the idea of a shorter contract than the current five-year deal.
More from this section
“I think we’re getting there, and severing the ties with VenuWorks may be too soon for us,” she said. “I like the shorter contract, for sure. This (comparison) was a good eye-opener, Michelle, as far as the synopsis of what it would look like on our own.”
Board member Chris Hall said he would like to see sales or utilization goals built into the contract.
“I think there should be some kind of performance metrics built into it,” he said. “Given the asset that we have here, what should be our revenue sales goal?”
“That’s where it comes into an issue: What is our vision?” Campbell replied. “What is the vision for me? If it is revenue, then having a performance metric that has sales makes sense. If it’s economic impact, how do you measure that?”
Board Vice Chair Bill Bartleman said he believed the board was pleased with VenuWorks’ performance.
“I mean, they cooperated with us through COVID-19,” he said. “…I think they responded with what we needed. I think (Campbell’s) analysis is very eye-opening because I thought, ‘Well, we save $150,000 a year if we cancel the contract, but obviously, these numbers show that even if they are conservative figures, we would save money by continuing the contract, and these numbers aren’t going to change over two or three years.”
VenuWorks has been the third-party management company for the Carroll Convention Center, Schroeder Expo Center and Paducah Dome Pavilion since Feb. 4, 2019, with the contract expiring at the end of this calendar year.
The board also officially approved the interlocal agreement with the McCracken Fiscal Court regarding the repair of the convention center and expo center roof. The convention center corporation executive committee approved the agreement at its May 12 meeting and brought it before the entire board to vote on.
The agreement states that the project includes the removal, repair or replacement of sections of the roof at the expo center, skylights at the expo center and the roof of the convention center, seeking 20-year warranties for each part of the project.
The fiscal court will manage the roofing project, set up a convention center board-approved budget for the project and issue bonds to finance the project.
The fiscal court will be responsible for the management of the roofing project, including selecting the architect and the contractor and paying them.
The fiscal court will also prepare the budget for the roofing project and issuing bonds for financing the project. The convention center board must approve the budget for that.
When the project is completed, the convention center board will be responsible for maintenance and repair of the roofs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.