The Board of Zoning Adjustment has approved a request for an adult life skills training center to open on Booth Avenue.

Thursday night, board members approved a conditional use permit for Commonwealth Connections to open a training center for adults with developmental disabilities at 316 Booth Ave. The building was formerly a hardware store.

