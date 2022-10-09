The Board of Zoning Adjustment has approved a request for an adult life skills training center to open on Booth Avenue.
Thursday night, board members approved a conditional use permit for Commonwealth Connections to open a training center for adults with developmental disabilities at 316 Booth Ave. The building was formerly a hardware store.
The firm also does behavioral therapy for children and adults, although most of that is done in the client’s home.
Sarah Roby, one of the company’s founders, said Commonwealth Connections was founded in June, and receives clients through referrals.
“We are a Medicaid supported agency,” Roby told board members.
The goal of the life skills training is to teach adults with disabilities how to manage everyday tasks, such as grocery shopping and doing laundry, Roby said.
“We call them daily living skills,” Roby said.
Clients will not be there for daily care, but to work on developing life skills.
“We don’t provide any type of custodial care,” Roby said.
Roby said the agency will be similar to others that work with clients with developmental disabilities in Owensboro, such as Puzzle Pieces. There is a need for more agencies that officer life skills training locally and in the state, Roby said, and that there are thousands of people on waiting lists to get into programs.
“This is one of the most underserved groups in America,” Roby said.
“We have, at this point, accepted referrals from seven clients that will be there on a daily basis,” Roby told the board. “We would cap ourselves at no more than 25 participants at one time.
Behavioral therapy clients could be as young as 5 years old, but behavioral therapy will only be done in the facility occasionally, Roby said. The agency is already offering behavioral therapy in homes.
The board of adjustment staff reported that the facility will not have a negative impact on traffic or the neighborhood. The building is already located near a Walgreens, a Starbucks and other businesses.
About half of the building is remodeled, so more work needs to be done before the facility is ready.
“We should get in (the building) early next week, which means I could open my training in November” if the renovations proceed as planned, Roby said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
