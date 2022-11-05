A household on Highway 144 had planned to launch a business for dirt bike training, classes, and practices — but the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment shot down the proposed development Thursday night after hearing from concerned neighbors.

The resident, Marvin Staser, has a dirt bike trail on his property and uses it as a hobbyist. The lifelong rider wanted to generate revenue from his hobby by hosting “ride days” one weekend a month on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

