A household on Highway 144 had planned to launch a business for dirt bike training, classes, and practices — but the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment shot down the proposed development Thursday night after hearing from concerned neighbors.
The resident, Marvin Staser, has a dirt bike trail on his property and uses it as a hobbyist. The lifelong rider wanted to generate revenue from his hobby by hosting “ride days” one weekend a month on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
The ride days would have included up to 50 dirt bikers and 17 spectators.
Staser also hoped to hold training sessions on weekdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
However, three of Straser’s neighbors objected to the plan.
“I work a swing shift and my daughter works nights at the hospital, so we sleep in the daytime,” said James Brant. “And I can’t fault any man for wanting to create revenue on his property, but not at the expense of people’s peace.”
Brant added that his sleep has been disturbed by Straser’s recreational bike riding in the past, and he never said anything. But to have 40-50 dirt bikes riding next door would be too much for him, he said.
Morgan Hildebrandt, who owns a wedding venue operation near Straser’s property, also objected. She said she’s invested some $1.5 million in her business, which would be harmed by a dirt bike operation.
“It’s our livelihood, and I can’t imagine having to tell a bride her ceremony might be ruined because there’s going to be a dirt bike race going on,” Hildenbrandt said. “And not to be cliché, but we were there first.”
Julia Jenson was the third neighbor to respond, also expressing concerns about the noise.
“There has been a time at night where I was outside and it sounded like there was someone literally in my back field just right below the house,” she said. “I called my neighbor and asked if they’re back their with their four-wheelers, and they said, ‘No, I think it’s the guy with the dirt track.’ ”
Staser responded to his neighbors. He said he’s had his dirt bike track for years, and that Hildebrandt knew that when she started her wedding venue business nearby.
“They knew on the front end that they were building a wedding venue next to a dirt bike track that wasn’t going anywhere,” he said. “I’ve been riding; I ride all the time. I would like to now be able to expand that and make just a little bit of money.”
His lawyer, Matthew Tierney, also said his client would water the track to prevent the dust, and that the track was purposely situated at the back of the property to mitigate noise issues.
“I think he’s tried to put it as far back on his property as possible, and in a wooded spot to alleviate some of those noise issues,” he said, adding, “Now, some of the noise issues are just going to be there.”
After the discussion, Board of Adjustment member Lewis Jean made a motion to deny Staser permission to move forward with his plans. Jean said the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission’s staff report, as well as testimony from the meeting, indicated to him that the dirt bike business “will not be a harmonious fit in this neighborhood due to the noise and dust created by this activity.”
This activity is not compatible with the neighborhood due to the surrounding properties being mostly residential and agriculture, would it have negative impact on traffic on Highway 144,” Jean added.
Jean’s motion was approved unanimously.
Staser has the option of appealing the decision to the Fiscal Court, but he declined to comment on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.