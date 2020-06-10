At its quarterly meeting Tuesday, the Daviess County Board of Health voted unanimously to leave its tax rate the same at 4 cents per $100 taxable valuation.
Laurie Heddleson, financial officer at Green River District Health Department, told board members the Board of Health is projected to end the 2019-2020 fiscal year later this month with a balance of more than $1.4 million.
Because of that healthy reserve, Heddleson said, she left the tax rate alone in the proposed 2020-2021 budget.
“I am glad to see you left the tax rate the same,” said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, who chairs the board.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, gave a COVID-19 update during his report.
During the past few months, the health department has reassigned employees and focused on coronavirus contact tracing.
“Now, we’re in the process of building up capacity and team members to focus on (contact tracing) solely so our other employees can pivot back and provide the important public health services we’ve always provided,” Horton said.
Last week, the health department received a regional team of six new contact tracers funded by the state. Up to 35 more tracers will be hired eventually, he said.
In Daviess County, GRDHD employees have investigated 340 cases of the coronavirus.
Mattingly thanked Horton and his staff for their response to COVID-19.
“You guys have done a yeoman’s work, keeping us informed, tracking and tracing, and staying on top of things,” Mattingly said.
During the state’s reopening phase, Horton said it is important for businesses to follow the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines, which include wearing face masks, physical distancing and wellness checks before employees enter a workplace. Horton said the health department has seen proof the Healthy at Work initiative works and reduces COVID-19 risks.
Suzanne Craig, project manager for the Daviess County Community Access Project, reported the program provided more than $3.7 million — a record amount — in donated prescription medications during the last fiscal year. DC-CAP also provided more than $11,000 in donated care and $4,500 in dental assistance.
More than 1,600 patients took advantage of DC-CAP, Craig said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
