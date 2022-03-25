The Owensboro Parks & Recreation Advisory Board voted Thursday to recommend that the Owensboro City Commission rename Max Rhoads Park at Seventh and Walnut streets in honor of Moneta Sleet Jr., the first African American to win a Pulitzer Prize for photojournalism.
The decision on the change will be up to the city commission.
But Commissioner Matt Castlen, who presented the plan to the advisory board, said he didn’t expect any pushback.
He said Rhoads’ grandson has agreed to the change as long as something remains at the park to honor his grandfather, who was Owensboro city manager from 1959 to 1980 and again from 1983 to 1991.
He died in 2008 at age 81.
In 1982, the city commission named the park, formerly the location of Walnut Street Elementary School, in honor of Rhoads.
Castlen said he has talked with City Manager Nate Pagan and believes a gazebo can be built in the park and named for Rhoads.
The city’s west sewage treatment plant is also named for Rhoads, he said.
Castlen said he isn’t aware of anyone else who has two city facilities named for him.
Sleet, who grew up in the Baptisttown neighborhood around the park, went on to become a photographer for Ebony and Jet magazines from 1955 until his death in 1996 at age 70.
His photographs, which have been displayed in museums across the country, chronicled the civil-rights movement, beginning in the 1950s.
Sleet won his Pulitzer in 1969 for his photograph of Coretta Scott King and her daughter, Bernice, at the funeral of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Last fall, a crowd gathered in the park for the unveiling of a large portrait of Sleet, painted by Owensboro artist K.O. Lewis.
It features Sleet with his camera around his neck in the foreground and images of two of his most famous photographs in the background.
A festival — “Through Sleet’s Eyes” — is being planned for 2023.
And Daviess Fiscal Court is contributing $50,000 toward plans to honor Sleet.
In 2000, the city dedicated an historical marker on the corner of Seventh and Walnut streets to honor Sleet.
Ironically, the school that once sat on the property was not one Sleet attended.
It was for whites only in those segregation days.
Sleet is in the Owensboro High School Hall of Fame, the Owensboro Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights’ Hall of Fame.
Castlen told the advisory board that Sleet “was very important in the history of Owensboro. He was a member of our community.”
He said Sleet was with Martin Luther King Jr. on historic civil rights marches in the 1950s and 1960s.
“This brings historical significance to the neighborhood where he grew up,” Castlen said. “It’s only fitting that we name the park after him.”
The board also recommended renaming Cherry Blossom Trail in the Joe Ford Nature Park the Bob Christie Trail.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
