The Owensboro Public Schools board unanimously voted to terminate superintendent Matthew Constant’s contract with the district during its meeting Thursday.
The board announced its decision to suspend Constant with pay during its May 25 meeting, pending a Kentucky State Police investigation into allegations of misconduct.
According to a statement released by OPS following Thursday’s meeting, KSP discovered Constant engaged in a relationship with an “adult-aged student” enrolled in a different school district.
However, Corey King, KSP’s public information officer, said the relationship does not constitute criminal charges at this time.
“We have no conclusion, criminally,” he said. “The relationship was with a student who is believed to have been 18 years old at the time.”
King said there is no definite timeline of the relationship as of yet, but the investigation is still ongoing.
“Getting the information after subpoenas are sent out takes time,” he said. “There is information out there that we have to get that we’re waiting on. It’s taking longer than anticipated.”
King said KSP “should have” a more definite conclusion on any criminal charges in “a couple of weeks.”
The age of consent is 16 years old in Kentucky, but King said because of Constant’s position of power, that age rises to 18 years old.
“It would’ve been deemed criminal had the student been under the age of 18,” King said.
While no criminal charges have been filed, OPS board chairman Jeremy Luckett said the decision to terminate Constant’s contract came because of the “violation of the Code of Ethics and conduct unbecoming of a superintendent.”
“Much of why we chose to do what we chose to do came from (KSP),” he said. “We don’t know everything about their investigation ... (Constant) did not tell us whenever the investigation began, so we felt like he didn’t keep us informed, which is also part of why.”
Luckett said the board felt there was enough evidence to take action in terminating the contract with Constant.
“We also want to move forward with finding the best superintendent for our district,” he said.
According to a report read by OPS attorney Sean Land, the board also cited that Constant was derelict of the duties imposed by KRS 160.370 and his employment contract and was in violation of the board policies 02.12, 02.14 AP.2 (Standard 7.3) and 03.17, and the Professional Code of Ethics for Kentucky School Certified Personnel as established by the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board (codified at 16 KAR 1:020).
King said the KSP investigation began approximately a week before the board was notified of the allegations.
OPS and KSP officials said there is no evidence Constant ever engaged in a relationship with a student within the district.
During the meeting, the board also voted to suspend Constant without pay effective immediately, pending approval of his termination by the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Education.
“We begin a termination process, but the termination is not effective immediately, so we wanted to suspend him without pay for the duration of that situation,” Luckett said. “We recommend he be terminated, but KDE has to agree with that, and he has the opportunity to appeal that decision.”
Luckett said the board’s action to terminate the contract results in Constant being reported to the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board.
During the meeting, the board delegated authority to Luckett to engage a superintendent consultant firm.
“I will do that, but it is the intent of all of the board to continue with Anita Burnette through the coming school year,” he said. “We’re not going to be in a rush, we’re just going to take our time to find the right candidate to lead this school district.”
Luckett said OPS families should feel “comfortable” with Burnette. “Everything in the district is still moving forward as it was before,” he said. “We obviously can’t control the actions of everyone within the district, but the board responded appropriately when we felt like it was time to do so.”
Luckett said he does not believe anyone on the board was “happy” to make the decision to terminate the contract.
“It’s our duty to act in the best interest of the district, students and staff,” he said. “While no one is happy about it, we all are unanimous and in agreement of what we needed to do.”
Constant could not be reached for comment Thursday.
