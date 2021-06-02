The Daviess County and Owensboro boards of education have both approved their respective board meeting schedules for the 2021-22 school year.
Owensboro Public Schools board luncheons take place the second Tuesday of each month, except for the Nov. 4 and Dec. 2 meetings, when they take place the first Tuesday. Board meetings occur the fourth Thursday of each month, except for Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, due to a holiday and winter break, respectively.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said city schools board of education meetings are designed so that members can get together every two weeks in an organized way. Board luncheons are typically working sessions, focusing on one or two issues, and serve as preparation for the regular meeting that takes place later in the month.
Luncheons are usually in district school buildings, but due to the pandemic, board members had to suspend that tradition and meet at the central office. For the upcoming school year, board members will again host the luncheons in schools.
“We are very happy to be back into our schools once again,” Constant said. “We will start that again when school starts in August.”
Also new this year will be live streaming of the board meetings, Constant said.
Daviess County Public Schools board luncheons traditionally occur on the third Tuesday of each month, with the exception of July 19, Aug. 24, and March 22, 2022. Board meetings take place the third Thursday of each month, with the exception of July 22, Aug. 26, and March 24, 2022.
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said this meeting schedule is relatively typical from year-to-year barring any changes due to holidays or other adjustments needed to ensure deadlines are met, like the July meeting for instance when the finance department needs to iron out the budget for the upcoming year.
Some differences for the upcoming year will be that DCPS is also having its luncheons back in schools this year. Last year due to COVID, all meetings also took place at the district central office.
“We have missed those, and we certainly look forward to the return to being more visible and present in our schools,” Robbins said.
Something that is reflective in the board luncheon and meeting list is the amount of time school board members have to invest. It takes time, effort and energy to attend all of the meetings and other events for the district, Robbins said.
“We are very thrilled about all five of our members and the time they put in, and the investment they have in our children,” he said.
DCPS board luncheons typically take place at different schools each month. They begin at 11:45 a.m. Board meetings take place at the district central office, at 1622 Southeastern Parkway, and they begin at 4:30 p.m. each month.
The complete list of board luncheon and meeting dates is available on the district website at www.daviesskyschools.org.
OPS board meetings all begin at 4:30 p.m. at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave., and board luncheons take place at 11 a.m. each month at different schools.
To see a complete list of the meetings visit www.owensboro.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
