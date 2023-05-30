The Owensboro Public Schools board awarded two employees with employee of the year awards during its May 25 meeting.

Bus driver Tonya Boarman received the “Transportation Employee of the Year” after nine years with the district. Leslie Wedding, a cook and baker at Estes Elementary School for two years, received the “Food Service Employee of the Year” award.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.