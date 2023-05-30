The Owensboro Public Schools board awarded two employees with employee of the year awards during its May 25 meeting.
Bus driver Tonya Boarman received the “Transportation Employee of the Year” after nine years with the district. Leslie Wedding, a cook and baker at Estes Elementary School for two years, received the “Food Service Employee of the Year” award.
“I was in total shock,” Boarman said. “My coworkers thought enough of me to nominate me.”
Boarman said she has known some of the students on her bus since they were in preschool.
“I love seeing the students grow and interact with me,” she said. “They get on the bus with achievement and pride in their eyes.”
One moment in the 2022-23 academic year stuck out in Boarman’s mind.
“I had some seventh-grade students on the bus that showed me respect,” she said. “It changed my mind from wanting to quit to wanting to stay.”
Students on Boarman’s bus may have noticed some treats she kept for them.
“This year I began keeping small treats on the bus and the kids made a complete turnaround,” she said. “I showed them respect and they have it back.”
Boarman has spent her entire bus-driving career with OPS.
“I’ll be returning next year and I’m excited to see the new kids,” she said. “I work with some of the most amazing people I’ve ever met and I’m proud to be an OPS employee.”
Wedding was surprised by the award.
“I was tickled pink,” she said. “I didn’t know I was in the running.”
Wedding said the award is less about her and more about the students.
“I do it all for the kids. Seeing the kids smile is my favorite part of the job,” she said. “You never know what their background is so you have to make sure they’re smiling.”
Wedding also praised her manager.
“I have a great manager and without one, you won’t get far,” she said. “If you’re in a job that you don’t love, you’re not in the right spot.” Prior to working as Estes, Wedding was employed at Bimbo Bakeries.
