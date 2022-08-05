Is the proposed $9.5 million riverfront boat dock a tourism draw and potential economic development tool? Or, is it a use of money that will have little return on its construction and annual maintenance cost?
The answer depends on which Owensboro city commissioner you ask.
Tuesday night, the commission voted 3-2 to proceed with the dock project. The design commissioners discussed Tuesday night is for a 400-foot long, 20-foot wide transient dock, with docking for 40 to 60 boats, along with a fueling station, electrical hookups and waste disposal.
Mayor Tom Watson and Commissioner Mark Castlen opposed the project, and their opinions hadn’t changed the day after the vote. Meanwhile, Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger and commissioners Jeff Sanford and Bob Glenn voted to proceed with the dock, and said in interviews Wednesday they believed the dock will be a benefit to downtown.
During discussions, supporters said having a boat dock downtown would allow boaters to stop, visit restaurants and hotels and shop. In an interview Wednesday, Watson said he isn’t convinced the dock will generate much downtown business.
“If there is a boat out on the river, if you were to board it, I’ll bet you $1 that it has something to eat and something to drink on it,” Watson said.
The cost of the dock has increased, due to the price of construction materials. The initial cost was $6 million. Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said Tuesday the dock plan included restrooms, but those were eliminated to lower the price to $9.5 million.
“When you have to take amenities away from it (to lower the price), that tells you something right there,” Watson said.
Maglinger said a dock has been discussed for years and was part of the downtown renovation plan.
“Part of the original downtown plan was to have access to the riverfront,” Maglinger said. A dock “was in the very first plan. When they revisited it in 2015, there was a marina and a transient dock” in the plan.
A report on the plan “said, ‘if you don’t do the marina, at least do the transient dock,’ ” he said.
A dock “will bring the tourism we once had with the Executive Inn,” Maglinger said. The Executive Inn Rivermont had a boat dock.
“We have put it off and put it off,” he said. “Now is the time to do it or it will never get done.”
Castlen said he argued against the dock plan when it was discussed by former Mayor Ron Payne and the commission in 2015, before Castlen was elected to office.
“Do you think people are going to come in (off the river) with sunscreen and eat downtown?” Castlen said.
Castlen said in addition to the construction cost, the dock will require annual upkeep. After the meeting Tuesday, Hancock said the annual maintenance cost on the dock is projected to be $696,000.
Tuesday’s vote “was disappointing for me,” Castlen said.
Castlen said his proposal for temporary boat docks, that could be removed from the river, should have been explored.
“We could have gotten a very nice, removable dock for a fraction of the cost,” he said.
Sanford said, “it’s a shame to have a riverfront and no way to get access from the water.”
Sanford said if the city doesn’t move ahead with the dock plan now, “I don’t know if it will get done at all.”
The dock will benefit downtown by keeping Owensboro boaters in Owensboro, he said.
“I think people will be surprised how many people who go to Rough River that will say, ‘Why don’t we go right here?’ ” Sanford said.
The city is looking at several projects now: Commissioners are considering creating a hotel room tax to cover bonds for a boat dock and an indoor sports complex. The city also has $3 million, mostly in unallocated American Rescue Plan Act funds, to go toward a plan to add on to the Family YMCA building to make a new senior center.
“We have been talking about all three (projects) for the past two to three years,” Sanford said. The city has the revenue to undertake the projects, he said.
Glenn said he has been talking with public events director Tim Ross about using the dock to draw people from the city downtown.
“I do believe there’s a potential for events to be run off the boat dock as well,” as well as being used by boaters, Glenn said. Also, a dock could be a draw to people looking to locate in Owensboro, he said.
“It enhances the attractiveness of our community,” Glenn said.
During his comments Tuesday, Castlen noted the city has promised $3 million for a senior center, but is anticipating spending more than $9 million for a boat dock.
Maglinger said city officials are committed to the senior center project.
“I don’t know where they got we are not funding our senior citizens,” Maglinger said. “We are, and we have been funding our seniors.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
