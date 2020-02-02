The West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show returns to the Owensboro Convention Center next weekend.
And promoter Nancy Mieure of Hazel is hoping for a big turnout.
“It’s free so you can bring the whole family at no cost,” she said. “It’s a great location and parking is free.”
Hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For three years, Marlene Knight had her Kentucky Sportsman’s Show at the convention center.
When she decided not to do it again last year, Knight reached out to Mieure, who has operated the West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show in Murray for 19 years.
Mieure made some changes to make it more like her Murray show — including making it free.
This year, she said she’s expecting eight boat dealers, two camper dealers and a golf cart dealer to be showing their products.
“There won’t be any cabin cruisers,” Mieure said. “But we’ll have aluminum boats, bass boats, runabouts, pontoon boats and watercraft (like Jet Skis, which is a brand name).”
She said the show will feature several campers, but no recreational vehicles.
Mieure said, “I’m trying to make it more of a trade show. I expected more people last year, but there were still more than there were the year before.”
Although the show is free, high school bass fishing teams from Hancock and Ohio counties will be accepting donations at the door to help fund their programs, she said.
Mieure said seminars “didn’t go over well last year.”
So there won’t be any this year.
“The Murray show’s seminars are on things like bass fishing because we’re close to Kentucky Lake,” she said. “The shows down here have 100 seats set up and there’s standing room only. It wasn’t that way in Owensboro last year. I’m open to suggestions on what people want.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
