LITTLE HURRICANE RESCUE

A diver searching for a boater talks Monday afternoon to a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy who stands on the Little Hurricane boat dock.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Emergency crews were dispatched Monday to Little Hurricane boat dock on the Ohio River after a boater went missing.

The water search, which began shortly before 5:30 p.m., ended with a 72-year-old male who was found dead half a mile away.

Karah Wilson

