Emergency crews were dispatched Monday to Little Hurricane boat dock on the Ohio River after a boater went missing.
The water search, which began shortly before 5:30 p.m., ended with a 72-year-old male who was found dead half a mile away.
Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said the man went missing from his pontoon boat at 4:45 p.m. Monday.
“Witnesses tell us that they had seen him parking his boat and about 10 to 15 minutes went by when they saw the boat drifting away from its slip with the motor off,” he said.
Youngman said witnesses reported something was wrong so they began to search for the boater.
“They spent some time looking for him and called 911,” he said. “Our units got here about 10 or 15 minutes later and began a search.”
Dispatch received the call at 5:13 p.m. and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene at 5:21 p.m., Youngman said.
Divers searched near and under the boat before expanding farther out into the river.
Youngman said the body was recovered a little after 6:30 p.m. approximately half a mile from the dock.
“Some property of (the boater’s) was found floating in the water nearby, which led everyone to believe that, between that and that he hadn’t come up from the boat ramp, that he probably was in the water,” he said.
Youngman said there was no word as of Monday evening about whether or not an autopsy would be scheduled.
“Daviess County will wait 24 hours before releasing the name to the public,” he said.
City of Owensboro Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Fire & Rescue and Dive Team, Daviess County EMA, Sorgho Fire Department and Yelvington Fire Department assisted in the search.
