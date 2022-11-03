Kentucky State Police have located a body in the Green River near Livermore that is believed to be missing Evansville woman Elza Jo Kolle.
Kolle went missing on Oct. 29 at 11:30 p.m. after her car crashed into the US 431 Green River bridge in McLean County.
