The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a case involving a man who was found dead in a vehicle overturned in a retention basin Monday afternoon.
The vehicle was found off Wildcat Way on the city’s south side.
The victim, a 69 year-old male, has not yet been identified.
Andrew Boggess, pubic information officer for OPD, said investigators are unsure how long the sport utility vehicle had been in the water before it was discovered.
OPD reports say the vehicle was spotted at 12:07 p.m. in the retention basin. Wildcat Way is off Southtown Boulevard near a number of shopping centers.
“As far as I know, no one saw the vehicle go into the water,” Boggess said Monday afternoon. The Owensboro Fire Department and officers responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, reports say.
OPD’s accident reconstruction team was called to look into the what might have led to the vehicle entering the retention basin, Boggess said.
“Our detectives are still working on it as well, just to cover all the bases and possibilities,” Boggess said.
The cause of the accident has not been determined.
