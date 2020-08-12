The body of a Daviess County man who disappeared early Monday morning on the Ohio River was recovered by search crews Tuesday afternoon.
A 20-year-old Whitesville man was reported missing shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, when the boat he was on sank in the river near the Owensboro Convention Center.
Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said the victim’s name will likely be released Wednesday.
Jones said the victim was being taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office in Madisonville for an examination.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said search crews recovered the man’s body at 12:38 p.m. The discovery ended a search that began shortly after the man was reported missing, but was periodically halted by rain and storms.
“They found him in … the general vicinity of the area where he was last seen,” Leonard said.
Five people were on the boat when it began taking on water. Kevin Kelly, spokesman for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, said Monday the boat sank in 10 to 15 seconds, forcing the occupants into the water.
Witnesses said the group appeared to be bow fishing. The boat was about 50 to 75 yards from shore when it sank, Kelly said previously. Four of the boat’s occupants were able to swim to shore and call for help.
Kelly said Tuesday the cause of the incident is still under investigation.
Jones said the medical examination is just part of the procedure, and that foul play is not suspected.
Multiple agencies participated in the search, including OFD, the Daviess County Fire Department, Fish and Wildlife and the Henderson County Fire Department Dive Team. Daviess County Search and Rescue also searched the banks on both sides of the river, Leonard said.
“The weather cooperated” in the search, Leonard said. “We had a couple of thunderstorms and we suspended for a time, and then would go back.”
