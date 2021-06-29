The body of an Owensboro man who disappeared after going into the Ohio River on Saturday in Indiana was recovered Monday morning in Henderson County.
Ron Adams, deputy coroner for the Henderson County Coroner’s Office, said the body of Kue Gay, 24, of Owensboro was found at 9:40 a.m. Monday in the Ohio River, near the mouth of the Green River.
Adams said Gay was net fishing around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Newburgh when he went into the water. Gay was fishing near the Newburgh Lock and Dam when he went into the river to retrieve his net, Adams said.
“He lost the cast net and he went in after it,” Adams said. “There apparently was a witness that saw him go into the water.”
Multiple crews from agencies on both sides of the river began a search.
Gay’s body was recovered by searchers from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Henderson County Rescue Squad, Adams said.
“The river is a dangerous place,” he said.
Gay is scheduled for an autopsy Tuesday morning at the state medical examiner’s office in Madisonville.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.