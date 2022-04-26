The body of a woman found Saturday along the Owensboro riverfront has been identified.
Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said the body was identified as Mary VanVactor, 73, of Owensboro. VanVactor was found along the riverbank near the RiverPark Center at 8:34 a.m. Saturday morning.
Jones said foul play is not suspected in VanVactor's death.
