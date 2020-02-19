Bogus respondents make up between 4% and 7% of participants in opt-in online surveys in the United States, according to a major study released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center.
The Pew study used a variety of methods to identify online poll respondents who are giving disingenuous or illegitimate responses. They found bogus online polltakers tend to approve of everything, with 78% approving of President Donald Trump’s job performance and 84% approving of the 2010 health care law passed by Barack Obama and Congress, which Trump fought to repeal.
If bogus respondents are not detected and removed, Pew found polls using opt-in online samples may overestimate approval of Trump and other political figures and policies by about two percentage points. That fairly small impact can be meaningful for presidents like Trump facing a close reelection bid, and are amplified for certain subgroups, including Hispanics.
Many of the bogus respondents show the signs of being professional poll-takers interested in obtaining rewards for completing many surveys, and answering in ways that market researchers want.
The actual effect of bogus respondents on prominent web-based surveys is unclear: Pew examined the raw samples that online survey firms recruit from, and some firms may use different methods to weed them out.
“As far as we can tell, some online pollsters perform their own checks but many probably do not (at least there is no evidence in the public domain to that effect),” wrote Courtney Kennedy, Director of Survey Research at Pew, in an email to The Washington Post. “To help the public better differentiate trustworthy and untrustworthy polls, it would be helpful if poll methodology statements mentioned what checking, if any, was performed.”
The report said that while concerning, “the findings do not signal that polling writ large is broken, wrong, or untrustworthy,” emphasizing the accuracy of 2018 pre-election polls and national polls in 2016, and that the study did not examine telephone polls.
Since Trump entered office, national polls tracked by the website RealClearPolitics have tended to show Trump’s approval rating about two percentage points higher in polls relying on opt-in online samples than polls based on samples of landlines and cellphones, 43% vs. 41%. But that relationship has not been consistent, and in 2020, Trump’s approval rating has been slightly higher in phone surveys.
Pew sought to quantify the prevalence of disingenuous or illegitimate respondents in online surveys recruited using six different ways, conducting surveys of more than 10,000 respondents with each method in the spring of 2019.
