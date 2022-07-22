In 2017, Make-A-Wish, which grants experiences to children with life-threatening medical conditions, created its first Owensboro event — “Boilin’ in the Boro” — to raise money to make more wishes come true.
“Boilin’ ” refers to a low-country boil with shrimp, smoked sausage, yellow onion and red potatoes.
In 2020, the event was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
But it returned in 2021, and the fifth “Boilin’ in the Boro” is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Green River Distilling Co., 10 Distillery Road in northwestern Owensboro.
Lisa Reeves, the Owensboro native who serves as senior advancement officer for western Kentucky, said The Brew Bridge will be doing the boil.
A cash bar will be set up with Green River Distilling products, and the distillery will also do a tasting event for guests, she said.
Reeves said the past four events have averaged around 350 people.
“We got up to 400 one year,” she said.
With numbers like that, the event has raised more than $350,000 for Make-A-Wish — enough to grant 35 or so wishes.
The western Kentucky chapter is part of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana.
That organization, founded in 1983, granted the most wishes in the country last year, Reeves said.
The event is presented by Independence Bank for the fifth year.
Other five-year sponsors include Valor Oil and Modern Welding.
Reeves said the evening will include live and silent auction packages.
She said the average cost of a wish is $10,000.
One thing people sometimes fail to realize, Reeves said, is that “we’re not a last-wish organization.”
She said, “Studies have shown that 75% of our recipients go on to live extraordinary lives.”
