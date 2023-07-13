In 2017, Make-A-Wish, which grants experiences to children with life-threatening medical conditions, created its first Owensboro event — “Boilin’ in the Boro” — to raise money to make more wishes come true.
“Boilin’ ” refers to a low-country boil with shrimp, smoked sausage, yellow onion and red potatoes.
It’s returning Aug. 19 at The Grand Stable, 7735 Kentucky 144, Philpot.
Valor Oil is sponsoring the event.
Katie Ferrell, the organization’s director of marketing and communications, said guests will eat the low country-boil, spend time with local Wish families and be able to bid on live and silent auction packages.
Since 2017, the Boil has raised more than $450,000 to grant 45 wishes for western Kentucky children with critical illnesses, she said.
In 2020, the event was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Ferrell said, “Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their critical illnesses, potentially improving their quality of life and producing better health outcomes.”
She said more than 70 children in western Kentucky are waiting for their wishes to be granted.
All of the money raised at the Aug. 19 event will be used to grant more local wishes, she said.
Lisa Reeves, an Owensboro native who serves as senior advancement officer for western Kentucky, said past events have averaged 350 people.
The western Kentucky chapter is part of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana.
This year, the organization, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, granted its 20,000th wish, Ferrell said.
