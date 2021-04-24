In 2017, Make-A-Wish, which grants experiences to children with life-threatening medical conditions, created its first Owensboro event — “Boilin’ in the Boro” — to raise money to make more wishes come true.
“Boilin’ ” refers to a low country boil with shrimp, smoked sausage, yellow onion and red potatoes.
The event was so successful that it was repeated in 2018 and 2019.
And then the coronavirus pandemic hit last year and canceled it.
But Lisa Reeves, the Owensboro native who serves as senior advancement officer for western Kentucky, said the boil will return at 6:30 p.m. on June 19 on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center.
“It will look a little different, but we are so happy to be hosting it in person again this year,” she said.
The event is presented by Independence Bank.
Tickets are $100 or $1,000 for a table set for 10 people.
Reeves said the evening will include a cocktail hour, live entertainment, the low country boil, stories about those who have been helped by wishes and an auction.
She said, “We have impacted more than 140 Wish children and their families by providing them a life-changing wish in Owensboro, Daviess County and the surrounding area. We currently have 16 Wish kids waiting on their wishes in the area.”
Reeves said the average cost of a wish is $10,000.
She said, “Air travel wishes and wishes involving large gatherings remain on pause due to COVID-19 since March 25, 2020. During these challenging times in the COVID-19 environment, we are seizing the opportunity to reimagine our process of how we grant life-changing wishes with the safety of our wish kids at the forefront of the process.”
Reeves said, “Life transforming wishes continue to be delivered in many ways, such as, virtual celebrity wishes, playsets, treehouses, shopping sprees, adaptable above ground pools and more. We are proud to have granted 430-plus wishes across the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana chapter for children since March 1 of 2020 — the most of any chapter in the country.”
She said, “We are committed to granting the wishes of every waiting child as soon as it’s safe. We are focusing on organizational strategy and planning to prepare to resume wish fulfillment at an expedited rate once travel restrictions and postponements are ended.”
One thing people sometimes fail to realize, Reeves said, is that “we’re not a last-wish organization.”
She said, “Studies have shown that 75% of our recipients go on to live extraordinary lives.”
For tickets and information, go to wish.org/oki/boilin-boro.
