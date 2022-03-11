Investigators with the Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department are investigating two more bomb threats reported to city and county schools Thursday.
OPD officials said detectives are working leads into bomb threats Owensboro High School received Wednesday and Thursday. A bomb threat at Apollo High School is being investigated by DCPS Police.
“Our Criminal Investigations Division is looking into it right now,” OPD Lt. Tristan Russelburg said Thursday afternoon. “It is definitely something we are taking seriously.”
Jared Revlett, public information officer for the city school district, said the OHS office received several calls at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, claiming there was a bomb in the building. Thursday’s event mirrored an incident Wednesday, where the school office received successive calls of a bomb.
“We evacuated everybody, police were on the scene, (they) swept through the building and cleared it,” Revlett said. Students and staff were evacuated to the OHS football field while officers searched the building.
No device was found, and students returned to class.
“They lost another couple of hours of class time, which is unfortunate,” Revlett said.
The school district is helping with the investigation, Revlett said.
“The district does have the ability to record phone calls,” he said. “We will be able to assist tracking them down.”
“It’s unfortunate someone thinks this is funny or a game, preventing kids from being in class on a normal school day,” Revlett said.
Anyone connected with making the calls “at the very minimum would (be charged) with first-degree terroristic threatening,” he said.
First-degree terroristic threatening deals specifically with threats against schools, school events and other buildings, and is punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison.
OHS students will not be allowed to bring bags or backpacks to school Friday, March 11, and students will be screened by metal detectors. The building will be searched, and there will also be more officers at the school.
“We do have an increased law enforcement presence,” Russelburg said.
The incident at Apollo began at 1 p.m. An email sent to parents by AHS Principal Rick Lasley said students were evacuated to the football stadium, which was secured, while the building was searched.
Nothing was found, and Apollo students were able to return to school.
Lasley wrote: “The Daviess County Public Schools district will pursue immediate legal charges for felony terroristic threatening to the absolute fullest extent of the law against anyone who makes such threats.
“We will advocate to our highest ability that the prosecution of these individuals be swift and their punishment be severe,” Lasley said.
Capt. Brad Youngman, lead officer for the DCPS Police Department, said officers are pursuing leads in the Apollo threat.
“I can’t get into specifics, but we are investigating information we received, and we will be meeting with a prosecutor to assess our next step,” Youngman said. “Because we had spoken with OPD and (city schools officials) about the incident they had (Wednesday), it was fresh in our minds and we reviewed our plans, in case it were to happen.”
The department consults with the FBI, to make sure the district’s response to threats meets with best practices, Youngman said. The district is serious about finding anyone who makes threats to a school, Youngman said.
“You see how disruptive this is,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
