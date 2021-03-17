Lincoln Amphitheatre in Lincoln City, Indiana, will open on May 1 with two members of the Bon Jovi tribute band Slippery When Wet performing Bon Jovi’s greatest hits acoustically.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. show are $16.95 and are available at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com.
The amphitheater is limited to less than 25% capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Slippery When Wet was officially authorized by Bon Jovi in 2007.
Hand sanitizer will be available and masks must be worn while entering the facility or when moving around.
While seated, people can remove them if they choose.
Full concessions, including beer and wine, will be available at the show.
Lincoln Amphitheatre, inside Lincoln State Park, is one of the largest fully-covered amphitheaters in the country.
It normally seats 1,500.
For more information, call 812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.