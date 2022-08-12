For the second day of the school year, Owensboro Innovation Academy students were able to spend part of it poolside.
On Thursday, the ninth- through 12th-grade classes made their way to the the Owensboro Family YMCA’s pool to participate in cardboard boat races as part of the school’s “Nation Challenge” — where students compete throughout the year on various tasks and projects to earn points leading to an eventual champion announced at the conclusion of the school year.
Students worked in groups to build full-sized, manned boats made out of cardboard and other materials and then raced them against the other “Nations” for the top prize.
Logan Walker, OIA computer science facilitator, said the challenge and the events were inspired by the Olympics.
“We get the first two days getting to know each other and doing team-building games and things like that,” he said. “We kind of keep that going throughout the year.”
Walker emphasized the challenge is in line with the school’s affiliation with the New Tech Network, which focuses on project-based learning curriculum, such as collaboration and camaraderie.
“A lot of our stuff is hands-on and working in groups,” he said. “We focus on all those soft skills that employers are wanting now; if you want to show up, it’s not just about your work but it’s about group work. You’ve got to be part of the team here. We really try to push those things.”
The objective was for students to start and finish at opposite ends of the pool in the fastest time, while those who weren’t fortunate to hit the finish line were judged based on how far they went.
One of the first to head out for the races, sporting a paper crown, was senior Aiden McLaughlin, who was looking forward to shipping out on his group’s boat, the “S.S. Chill,” which was accented with gray duct tape in order to keep the craft afloat.
Win or lose, McLaughlin, 16, has found the overall yearly challenge to have a definitive purpose that’s important, especially to those who are new to the school.
“It builds leadership and builds groups, and you get to know people that you don’t know,” he said. “It builds different functions (when) you get together, and you learn a lot more.”
Walker enjoys seeing the competition aspect and seeing the students thrive outside of the classroom.
“That little rivalry, that’s friendly of course, … (the staff and I) enjoy that part,” he said. “(And) getting to know kids that I might not have in class … you get to see a different side of them ….”
