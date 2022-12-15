Interest payments over the 20-year life of bonds for several city projects will push the total cost to over $66 million by the time the bonds are paid.
City commissioners said downtown projects such the indoor sports complex and transient boat dock will bring visitors and sports tournaments to Owensboro, filling hotel rooms and restaurants.
Commissioners will vote on an ordinance to fund the projects next week. The projects include the sportsplex, boat dock, a new OFD fire training center, renovation and expansion of Fire Station 3 and lighting improvements at Jack C. Fisher Park. Another $3 million is included in the bonds for work related to the projects, for a project cost of $4.9 million.
Commissioners discussed interest payments on some of the projects at Tuesday’s work session. With interest, the cost of the sportsplex is expected to increase from $19 million to $28 million. The boat dock’s cost is expected to increase from $9.5 million to $14 million with interest.
City Finance Director Angela Waninger said the bonds will be sold to one buyer in January and that it’s common the buyer will divvy out the bonds to others. Some of the bonds will have differing interest rates, but the net interest rate is expected to be 4.3%, Waninger said.
“That’s not a rate that’s locked in today,” Waninger said, and that “4.3% is the rate in our latest bond payment schedule, with the caveat that’s to the best of our knowledge today.
“That’s what we hope it will be on Jan. 10 when we sell the bonds,” Waninger said.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the $44.9 million cost of the projects is believed to be accurate. While previous projects have come in higher than anticipated due to construction material costs and other factors, those variables were taken into consideration when engineers arrived at their $44.9 million estimate, Hancock said.
“I feel our engineers estimates are a lot more accurate than in the past,” Hancock said.
Mayor Tom Watson said the idea behind projects like the sportsplex and transient boat dock is to generate business and attract people to the city.
“They’ll fill up hotel rooms and fill up restaurants,” Watson said. “They’ll introduce folks to the community.”
Of a project like the sportsplex, Watson said, “if the size is correct and there’s a need, you feel there’s going to be an adequate economic return on it. Competing with other communities is what you’re doing, and hopefully people will see the advantages of Owensboro” when looking for a location for a sports tournament.
“That’s kind of what happened with Fisher Park,” where city investment in baseball fields resulted in drawing more sports tournaments, Watson said.
The city has $29 million in general fund dollars, and recently retired two bonds that will provide $789,000 for bond payments, Watson said. Some of the bonds will be paid with proceeds from a room tax on hotel rooms and Airbnbs, that goes into effect in January.
Watson voted against moving ahead on the boat dock moving forward previously, but said Wednesday he is impressed with the design that has been presented.
Regarding the bond ordinance that includes all the projects, Watson said, “You try to do the best you can with what you have, and compromise to get the whole piece.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger did not return calls for comment Wednesday.
When asked if he had concerns about the cost of the projects, Commissioner Bob Glenn said the boat dock and sportsplex will be major draws for the city.
“They are projects that are going to change the face of our community,” Glenn said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt (the sportsplex) is going to be a game changer if we market it correctly. The sportsplex and boat dock will have a return on the city’s investment, while the improvements to OFD facilities are important for community quality of life.”
“Do I wish we could pay less? Absolutely,” Glenn said. “On the other hand, are these minor projects we are investing in? No, they are game-changing projects.”
Commissioner Mark Castlen said the cost “is spread out over 20 years,” and that, “it’s more than I’d want to spend, and of course the boat dock is one of my main concerns.” Commissioners voted 3-2 to go ahead with the transient boat dock, with Castlen and Watson opposed.
“The sportsplex is going to work in harmony with the convention center, drawing large crowds” to town for sports tournaments, Castlen said. The sportsplex will also be used by community residents, Castlen said.
Castlen said he expects the bond issue to pass when commissioners vote next Tuesday.
“We could always go ahead, vote it down and start over, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Castlen said. “I am still working on people.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said previous projects downtown were done when interest rates were lower than the expected rate of 4.3% on the current bonds.
“Those cost a lot, too, but we did those when interest rates were low,” Sanford said.
Later, Sanford said, “now we are in another situation. Money is not as cheap, so it changes the equation. “I’ve got to rethink everything and look at it one more time.”
If commissioners didn’t approve the bond ordinance now, the city could collect room tax revenue for a time and then fund the projects with some of the tax revenue on hand, Sanford said.
Sanford said he plans to study the issue.
“I don’t take it lightly,” Sanford said. “I take it like it’s my own business.”
