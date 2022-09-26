RETRO HATS

Donald Douglass and his son, Trey, look over a vintage hat with a “Ditch Witch” logo patch that they have cleaned up and reshaped as they show off their collection of hats Thursday in Owensboro. The two have started the business Retro Lids, selling refurbished hats to collectors.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Selling retro hats started as a father-son bonding opportunity, and now it’s a bustling side business for Owensboro residents Donald Douglas and his namesake, Donald “Trey” Douglas III.

The business is Retro Lids, which the Douglases primarily operate via their Facebook page. The two scour local flea markets, yard sales and estate auctions to find old baseball caps, which they then refurbish and sell to collectors.

