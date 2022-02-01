For more than a century after the Civil War, western Kentucky was known as the “Democratic Gibraltar,” the rock that Republican electoral hopes crashed on in almost every election.
The Rock cracked some in 1952, when Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, the hero of World War II, was the Republican nominee and many former servicemen crossed the line to vote for their old commander in chief.
Today, those days are just a memory.
Few Democrats are even running in Daviess County this year.
George G. Humphreys, who retired in 2016 as director of Muhlenberg Community College, has explored what happened to the “Gibraltar” in his new book, “The Fall of Kentucky’s Rock,” published by the University Press of Kentucky.
He was born in Fulton, in what’s now called “Far Western” Kentucky, grew up in Detroit, spent 30 years in Oklahoma including 20 years as director of research for the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
And then Humphreys and his wife came back to her native Muhlenberg County.
“I started thinking about this book while I was still in Oklahoma,” Humphreys said. “I had written a lot about Oklahoma politics. I was planning to move back to Kentucky and I was thinking about what to do.”
He said, “I talked to Al Cross (director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues) around 2004 and he said very little had been written about western Kentucky politics, even though several Democratic governors had come from western Kentucky.”
Humphreys said, “I was very hesitant to to jump into this. But in 2010, I really got into it and pitched a proposal to the University Press. I retired in 2016 and really got started working on it.”
Humphreys said, “Republicans began making inroads in western Kentucky in the 1970s. Desegregation and civil rights in the ‘60s, Nixon’s ‘Southern strategy,’ they certainly hurt Democrats and Ned Breathitt almost lost the race for governor” in 1963.
He said, “But it took 30 years for Republicans to do it.”
Social issues like the Equal Rights Amendment, abortion, “God, guns and gays, divisive social issues, they all hurt Democrats,” Humphreys said.
And he said, “Redistricting in the 1990s hurt Democrats. They extended the First Congressional District along the Tennessee border to the east rather than take Daviess County into the First District.”
Humphreys said, “Daviess wanted to stay in the Second District, because they wanted to stay with (U.S. Rep.) William Natcher so he could help get the bridge.”
Natcher was a powerful politician who served in the House from 1953 until his death in 1994 and local leaders wanted his help in securing funding for what’s now the William H. Natcher Bridge near Maceo.
“They messed up,” Humphreys said. “Then Natcher died and Republicans won his seat. Democrats have paid for it ever since.”
He said U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell masterminded the Republican takeover in western Kentucky.
Defining western Kentucky has been a problem for years.
Some people say anything west of I-65 is western Kentucky.
But Humphreys defines it as the region west of the eastern boundary of Hancock, Ohio, Butler, Warren and Simpson counties.
The region, he said, has played significant roles in state and national politics from the New Deal on.
Seven Kentucky governors during that era came from western Kentucky, including Happy Chandler from Corydon, Earle Clements from Morganfield, Wendell Ford from Owensboro, John Y. Brown Sr. from Sturgis and Steve Beshear from Dawson Springs.
The book, which is available on Amazon for $45, also looks at how advances in agriculture, the diversification of the economy and the civil rights movement affected the region.
