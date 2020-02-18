Book & Music Exchange closing Sunday

Book & Music Exchange in Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center, 4032 Frederica St., will close its doors at 7 p.m. Sunday, ending 18 years in Owensboro.
But the Money Tree, its sister store, will remain open at 1421 Triplett St., Dianne Underwood, office manager for BME Exchange LLC, said Monday.
So will the two locations in Louisville.
Jesse Wells, manager of Book & Music Exchange, has worked there for a decade, starting part-time in 2010 and advancing to manager last year.
“There are lots of things that factored into it,” he said. “A lot of people would rather shop online than go to a store. It seems like people are going to Kentucky 54 to shop more now rather than on Frederica Street. And some people prefer digital books. I still like books I can hold in my hand.”
Wells said, “A lot of our customers say they’re going to miss us, though.”
Everything in the store — books, CDs, DVDs, games, comics, vinyl records — is on sale at 75% off, he said.
“We moved $20,000 worth of merchandise in three days this weekend,” Wells said. “We didn’t make $20,000. But that’s the amount we moved.”
The store was crowded all weekend, he said.
Wells said in its heyday, the store had seven or eight employees.
More recently there have been three, he said.
“We’re moving everybody we can over to Money Tree,” Wells said. “But this is the departure point for me. I’ve been here for 10 years. It’s time to try something different.”
Book & Music Exchange bought and sold used merchandise.
But the buying days are over, Wells said.
And all sales are final.
Underwood said, “Book & Music Exchange and The Money Tree stores evolved from Owensboro’s first consignment shop, The Emporium, in 1971.”
Anita Osborne launched the business, which operated 10 stores at its peak — two in Owensboro, one in Henderson, two in Evansville, one in Vincennes, one in New Albany, Indiana, and three in Louisville.
Now, there will be one in Owensboro and two in Louisville.
Last month, Books-A-Million announced that it planned to close its Owensboro store in mid-February.
At the time, it was Owensboro’s only new-book store.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
