BOOKER VISIT

U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker fires up his supporters Saturday as he speaks during the grand opening of the Daviess County Democratic Headquarters in Williamsburg Square.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made a stop Saturday in Owensboro to speak about his campaign and the future of the Democratic party.

Booker, who is running against Republican Sen. Rand Paul, was one of the speakers at the new Daviess County Democratic headquarters in Williamsburg Square.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.