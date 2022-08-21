U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker made a stop Saturday in Owensboro to speak about his campaign and the future of the Democratic party.
Booker, who is running against Republican Sen. Rand Paul, was one of the speakers at the new Daviess County Democratic headquarters in Williamsburg Square.
“We are facing a lot of doubt, a lot of cynicism, a lot apathy, a lot of frustration but we’re here today like we have always been — with a fire in our belly, a hope in our heart and an understanding of what’s possible in Kentucky,” Booker said.
Booker said Kentucky has been a casualty of what happens when “greed takes over politics and when democracy is stomped out.”
“Kentucky has been one of the most disenfranchised states in the country,” he said. “Kentucky has been one of the poorest states in the country. In a lot of measurables that determines whether you can live a good quality of life, Kentucky has been at the bottom in most all of them.”
Democracy is hanging in the balance, Booker said.
“I often use the analogy of democracy hanging on by a thread, and I believe that’s true,” he said. “I can see the thread unraveling. I see people like Rand Paul just unraveling it with all he has in him. (Mitch) McConnell has a chainsaw and trying to snap it as quick as he can.”
Booker said it’s OK for others to doubt Kentucky, but prepare to be proven wrong.
“Kentucky is going to save our nation’s pursuit of democracy,” he said. “We’re in this thing together. Once we make history and shock the world, they’ll be saying ‘Thank you, Kentucky,’ we’ll say ‘You’re welcome, we love you, too.’ ”
Booker used the 2020 U.S. Senate races in Georgia as an example of what Kentucky Democrats are doing today.
“They organized, they talked to their neighbors, they reached out in communities that don’t typically get listened to,” he said. “That’s what this moment is about.”
Booker said he’s inspired by what he’s seen around the state.
“We’re going to win this by organizing, taking to our neighbors about issues and standing together,” he said. “We have to do it.”
Booker said he feels there is a sense of urgency now that is historic.
“We’re coming on the heels of this pandemic we’re still trying to work our way through, and we have seen the bottom fall out, we had historic levels of unemployment, so many people lost their livelihoods,” he said. “I think there’s a sense of understanding that can’t wait. Everyone’s frustrated. We’re ready to seize the moment together.”
Larry Miller, chairman of the Daviess County Democrats’ executive committee, said the Saturday kickoff for their new headquarters was to allow community members to hear from local and state politicians.
“We are trying to build up the Democratic presence and want strong candidates for all of the positions,” he said. “This is a down year for us because we don’t have all of the positions filled, but our main goal is go develop and train candidates.”
Miller said there is always room to improve Daviess County and Owensboro with the right kind of leadership and there should be more balanced representation in Frankfort from both parties.
Other candidates and speakers at the event included:
- Hank Linderman, District 2 U.S. House of Representatives
- Michael Johnson, District 13 Kentucky House of Representatives
- Bruce Kunze, Daviess County Judge-Executive
- Tyler Sagardoy, Daviess County Commis
- sioner, Central District
- Bob Glenn, Owensboro City Commission
- Debbie Fillman, Owensboro City Commission
- Andy Meserve, President of the United Steelworkers Local 9423
