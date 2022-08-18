The Daviess County Democratic Party announced Wednesday that Senate candidate Charles Booker will be at the grand reopening of its headquarters Saturday at Williamsburg Square.
“Just added to our lineup for Saturday … U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker! Be sure to come out and join us,” the party announced on its Facebook page.
The party’s event will run from 10 a.m. to noon, with candidates set to speak at 11 a.m.
Other candidates set to make appearances include Bruce Kunze (Daviess judge-executive), Tyler Sagardoy (central county commissioner), Hank Linderman (U.S. representative), Michael Johnson (state representative) and Debbie Fillman, Bob Glenn and Pat Smith-Wright (city commission).
Voter registration, precinct information, explainers on midterm election bills and candidate signs and handouts will be available at the event.
Booker’s scheduled appearance follows incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s brief visit Monday to Owensboro Health.
A January poll from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy shows that Paul has a commanding lead over Booker (55% to 39%), while the Associated Press reported last month that Paul raised $3.1 million in the three-month period through June to Booker’s $1.3 million.
