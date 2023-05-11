The more you read, the more things you will know. The more you learn, the more places you’ll go, just ask Natasha Nall.
Nall, the Taylor County Public Library Bookmobile driver, sets out on the open road day in and day out to provide the citizens of Taylor County with reading materials and DVDs.
Just last month she served 633 patrons at 22 public stops and 51 private stops with more than 1,100 items checked out.
A transplant from Hancock County, Nall began college at Campbellsville University, receiving her bachelor’s in psychology in 2009.
Following graduation, she began an internship with Candyce Roberts’ Prayer Ministry.
“I knew after working with Candyce that I just couldn’t do it,” Nall said. “I would be listening to Candyce facilitate and I couldn’t disconnect from people and their traumas and situations enough to be an impartial person.”
Unsure of her path, Nall shifted from working with Candyce to her husband, Dr. Ray Roberts, as a receptionist.
“I really enjoyed working there and I loved getting to talk to patients and connecting with people,” Nall said. “And then after seven years, I started working at the School of Education at CU.”
Although she originally planned to start working on her master’s degree, life had other plans.
“By the time that I got there, I was married and had two children and my capacity for taking care of two kids and doing a master’s was simply non-existent,” Nall said.
Unfulfilled in her position, Nall began job hunting.
“Since I’ve had children, I’ve been a patron of the library and taken them to programs and such, so when the position opened, I applied.”
With a laundry list of experience, figuratively and literally, Nall was interviewed and accepted for the young adult programmer position.
Diving in headfirst, Nall was able to connect with some of the kids, but quickly realized that working with teenagers was not her forte.
“It was great to build relationships with some of those kids, don’t get me wrong, but it is very hard to work with teenagers,” she admitted. “And it was difficult to relate to them now that I’m older.”
Call it luck, destiny or fate, another position within the library opened: Bookmobile librarian.
Driving into the sunset, Nall finally found her place.
“The patron demographic for the Bookmobile is very large,” Nall said. “I work with infants all the way up to people in nursing homes.”
A true “people person,” Nall was able to reach a diverse population while also contributing to the community in a meaningful way.
“Every day is different and I get to interact with all kinds of people every single day, all day long,” Nall smiled. “Although I have regulars, there are new people every week.”
Traveling throughout the city and county, Nall brings books to neighborhoods free of charge.
Although the Bookmobile is an extension of the library, it does not have the same checkout process as the brick-and-mortar building.
“In the past, kids who borrowed books from the Bookmobile had to pay fines to pay or replace books that were damaged or lost, meaning that a lot of kids would no longer have access to books,” Nall said. “So we switched to a donation or weeded book policy, so that even if books get lost or damaged, patrons can still have access to books.”
A special service, the Bookmobile does not require a library card either.
Although a majority of books on board are children’s titles, there are still plenty of choices for junior, young adult and adult readers.
“We get a lot of adult book donations, but we always want kids, young adult and junior books because they go the quickest,” Nall said. “A lot of our books also come from book swaps.”
In addition to providing access around town, Nall also rotates books in the Free Little Libraries boxes around town, keeping them stocked with fresh finds.
“The Bookmobile is very resourceful and sustainable because instead of sending books to the landfill, we are circulating them in the community and giving them another life.”
TCPL Director Cherita Barlow bragged on Nall, emphasizing the impact she has on the community.
“Tasha is an invaluable member to the TCPL team,” Barlow said. “She is patient, friendly and always willing to help library patrons, particularly those in the community who would not otherwise have access to library services.”
Providing more than just access to books, Nall fosters community among patrons.
“The bookmobile is key for a lot of families and kids, but it’s also important to my adult patrons,” Nall added. “Sometimes reading is all they have. Sometimes you just need someone to talk to you. I know sometimes I’ll spend 30 to 45 minutes just chatting with someone, because I might be the only person that they see that week. It can be sad, but it’s also very fulfilling for me and for them.”
Whether she is delivering books and materials to homebound patrons, nursing homes, day cares or individuals, Nall knows that she is making an impact.
“One of my favorite places to visit is David Street because it’s where I get the most children coming to visit,” Nall said grinning. “It’s so fun to see little siblings coming out of their apartments and racing down the sidewalks to return their books. I have a little basket and they all know to put the returns in there because they have to be cleaned before they can be put back on the shelf. It’s those moments of happiness and connection that mean the most to me.”
