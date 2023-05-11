The more you read, the more things you will know. The more you learn, the more places you’ll go, just ask Natasha Nall.

Nall, the Taylor County Public Library Bookmobile driver, sets out on the open road day in and day out to provide the citizens of Taylor County with reading materials and DVDs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.