Snuggling down with a good book in the dreary days of January and February is one of my favorite things. I get the house dark and cozy and than have at it, working through the books I received for Christmas, the books I have set aside for just such dark, rainy, snowy days.
The books I want to read, not the books I am supposed to read.
You know what I mean by the “have-to” books; everyone is talking about them, excitedly, but a little smugly, too. The “important” new books, the ones receiving “New York Times” book reviews, the ones Oprah is reading and talking about. Or perhaps the classics, books I am almost certain I never read in high school or college as I should have.
Nope. I want to read books I find on Kindle Unlimited, but ones that tell a good story. A free book set in Iceland, or Finland, or Greenland. Detective books, murder mysteries. These I devour like buckets of popcorn, but I am ashamed to tell anyone.
Ashamed might be too big a word, but you know what I mean.
But there are some books out there that straddle the line between pure entertainment and well-done novel. And these are the books I want to read right now. Some have even been reviewed by the “Times,” if this makes you feel better.
The first books I want to recommend are the Thursday Murder Club mysteries. Richard Osman has an engaging and funny story-telling style as he follows the doings of a group of pensioners around as they set about solving crime. But they are totally believable, this group of cranky, difficult elders all living in a nice retirement home. What starts as a mental exercise of sorts, solving old cold cases they find in the newspapers once a week in the rec room, ends with a real murder case and the plot is believable, twisty and the characters believable and twisty, too.
More from this section
There are three in the series so far: “The Thursday Murder Club,” “The Man Who Died Twice,” “The Bullet that Missed.” There is rumored to be a fourth.
I was the last person on earth to read “A Man Called Ove.” Unless you are. If so, let’s remedy that. Set in Sweden, the book introduces us to Ove, a simple man who suffers, triumphs, then suffers again as life happens to him. He isn’t one for deep introspection, and his neighbors would say he is cranky, reclusive. All true, but endearingly so, and we find ourselves delighting in his gruff ways, understanding the depth of his grief and his no-nonsense ability to love.
Fredrik Backman wrote it, and then followed it up with “Anxious People,” another story both fanciful and odd, and immensely readable. The humanity of his characters and of his writing keeps you going. He has written others, including “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She’s Sorry,” one I have heard good things about.
I received “Foster” for Christmas, a small book set in Ireland, and I was unfamiliar with it. But as I unwrapped it all my writerly friends oohed and ahhed and told me how much I will like it. The writing is supposed to be beautiful and the story well-told and compelling. I toss this out there because it sounds like a perfect winter story. And it is a small book, perfect for starting and finishing in a dreary day or two.
If you like big old books and the continuing tension of unrequited love — on both sides — then think about starting the Cormoran Strike series, written by Robert Galbraith, who is really J.K. Rowling. Cormoran is a private investigator with ghosts from a difficult childhood, a war injury sustained in Afghanistan and a business on the brink until his partner, Robin Ellicot, arrives.
There is a satisfying number of books, each one growing larger than the one before, and they will keep you busy way past spring planting.
Grab a blankie, make some tea and get cracking as soon as the sky grows gloomy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.