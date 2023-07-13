The dance studios at Owensboro Dance Theatre saw quite a few dancing feet Wednesday morning as the organization was in the middle of its 31st “Wiggle, Giggle and Pretend” camp.
With this year’s theme being “Dancing with Disney,” many of the campers — ranging from ages 3 to 8 — got into the festive spirit dressing up as their favorite princesses while learning choreography from instructors like Kim Johnson, who oversees ODT’s Dance/Movement/LEAN program, and Joy Johnson, ODT’s managing artistic director.
Joy Johnson said the idea for “Wiggle, Giggle and Pretend” came about due to public demand, along with a name suggestion from Anne Welsh, ODT’s costume designer.
While the primary focus of the camp is around dance — which includes a performance for the campers’ families toward the tail end of each week — Joy Johnson said the camp keeps moving throughout the day with other activities, such as crafts, water games and a chance to jump on a bouncy house.
“We try to make it (where) they learn some dance, but it’s also fun for them,” she said. “For the kids that are here, we want them to learn … to enjoy the arts … and be creative.”
Since starting just over three decades ago, the camp’s enrollment has grown to the point where it’s now offered for two weeks each summer.
Though Joy Johnson said she’s familiar with some of the faces that show up, it’s not surprising to see new dancers making their debut.
“We meet a lot of kids that we’ve not had in class before,” she said. “... Two-thirds (of the campers) are just newer ones or younger ones that want to start.”
Besides entertaining the younger ones, the camp gives the older and seasoned dancers in the ODT company a chance to give back by assisting with instruction for service hours.
They also get a chance to showcase who they are when off the stage.
“I like being able to give the kids a role model, because I know a bunch of them would like to grow up dancing with the company,” said company member Brooklyn Porter, 14, of Pellville. “I like to be able to let them see we’re humans; we’re not just those (older) girls up there, and I like to be able to connect with them so they know there’s somebody there that they can talk to whenever they get to those points.”
Addison Spurrier, 15, of Owensboro, feels she’s able to highlight the positives of dancing to the youth through her role.
“I want to make dance a fun environment,” she said. “Growing up in dance, especially with social media, people are like, ‘It’s so competitive’ — but people don’t get to see the fun side of what we get to do ….
“It all just makes it a good time, and it makes me happy to be here.”
Jenna McCarty, 17, of Owensboro, finds the camp to be a well-rounded experience that goes beyond learning the discipline and technique.
“Emotionally and mentally, it’s just a way you get to connect with other kids and with the teachers and the older girls,” she said, “You (get a chance) to block everything that might be going on in their lives (and) be here in the moment, (be) present and just having fun … and (be) here dancing with each other.”
