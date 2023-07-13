The dance studios at Owensboro Dance Theatre saw quite a few dancing feet Wednesday morning as the organization was in the middle of its 31st “Wiggle, Giggle and Pretend” camp.

With this year’s theme being “Dancing with Disney,” many of the campers — ranging from ages 3 to 8 — got into the festive spirit dressing up as their favorite princesses while learning choreography from instructors like Kim Johnson, who oversees ODT’s Dance/Movement/LEAN program, and Joy Johnson, ODT’s managing artistic director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.