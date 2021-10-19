Bill Fannin told Meadow Lands Elementary School students on Monday that when he was growing up in this area, it was rare to see a deer.
Fannin, a wildlife educator with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, told students deer are more prevalent in the wild in the commonwealth now because of the results of conservation efforts over the past few decades.
He was visiting students to talk with them about mammals. Visiting classrooms is something Fannin enjoys, and this was his first time back at Meadow Lands since the start of the pandemic.
“I’m just tickled to be back,” he said. “This is what I love to do, teach kids about wildlife, and how to appreciate wildlife.”
He said the only thing he loves more than teaching students about wildlife is being out in the wild, and he encouraged all of them to get outdoors and observe, learn, and appreciate all the wildlife Kentucky has to offer.
As part of his program, he passed around pelts of mammals native to Kentucky, including opossums, which he said are the only marsupials in the United States.
Opossums, he said, have 50 teeth, which are the most teeth any mammal has. They also do not “fake dead,” he said.
The real reason why opossums appear to play dead is because they have a chemical that is released in their body when they are extremely scared. It essentially causes them to freeze and faint, he said.
He also told students about minks, foxes, skunks and river otters.
River otters are another species that was reintroduced back into the wild thanks to conservation efforts, Fannin said.
“When I was a kid, the river otter was not in the wild,” he said. “We introduced them back into the wild in the 80s.”
Kevin Lowe, Meadow Lands principal, said Fannin is always invited to the school because it’s an active way to engage students. Fannin is also good at speaking with the students and grabbing their attention.
Lowe said Fannin will be back a few more times this year, as well, to teach gun safety; to discuss Camp Currie, which is a Fish & Wildlife camp for students; and to talk about fishing and fishing safety.
The safety lessons for students during these discussions are immeasurable, Lowe said, adding that it’s almost impossible to teach students too much gun safety.
“(Fannin’s) talks are different and fun, and the kids always enjoy him,” Lowe said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
