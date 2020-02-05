Borrowed Hearts Owensboro may be city’s newest nonprofit.
It opened a store at 1705 W. Second St. in early December 2019.
Borrowed Hearts provides clothes, shoes, toys, games, diapers and hygiene items — free of charge — to foster families and families with court-appointed kinship placements.
In its first month of operation, Borrowed Hearts served 125 children.
Amanda Van Bussum, president of Borrowed Hearts, and her husband, Travis Van Bussum, started fostering children five years ago. Since then, they’ve adopted three of their foster kids and plan to adopt two more.
“The upfront costs of providing for a placement can be overwhelming,” Amanda Van Bussum said.
Many children arrive at foster homes with poorly fitting or out-of-season clothes. Often, they come with nothing more than what they are wearing.
Borrowed Hearts does not limit the number of items families can take. One mom recently came in and shopped for a couple of hours to clothe six foster children.
Amanda Van Bussum learned about Borrowed Hearts Foundation when she connected last autumn with its founder, Sarah Gough of Evansville, Indiana. Gough, also a foster parent, started the foundation in 2015 and opened the first store in Evansville the following year.
From their conversations, Amanda Van Bussum decided to open a sister store in Owensboro. The local store is part of the Borrowed Hearts Foundation.
There are several locations in Indiana now. Owensboro and Louisville have the only Kentucky locations.
Families from as far away as Cadiz have come to Owensboro to shop at Borrowed Hearts, Amanda Van Bussum said.
On Tuesday afternoon, a woman walked in. She explained that she had three court-appointed kinship placements. Providing for them the past few months wiped out her savings.
Her doctor recommended Borrowed Hearts.
She picked out three pairs of shoes on Tuesday minutes before the store closed. She planned to return when she had more time to shop.
“I’m almost in tears,” the woman said. “This is miraculous.”
Shopping at the store is not reserved for emergency placements only. All parents with foster children or kinship placements are welcome, regardless of how long children have been in their care.
To shop at Borrowed Hearts, families should bring foster IDs or placement letters.
If families adopt children in their care, they are no longer eligible for Borrowed Hearts’ services.
The Owensboro store is in a former Don Moore auto restoration building across West Second Street from the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
Countertops and shelves are lined with ribbons for hair, infant shoes and mittens.
A pair of red tutus and matching tops hang on a rack near the front door. Many of the items still wear store tags because two children’s stores closed and donated all their unsold items.
The nonprofit also accepts gently used donations of clothes, shoes, toys and games from the public. Currently, the nonprofit hopes donors bring spring clothing.
New socks and underwear in all sizes always are needed. The store can always use more hygiene items, too.
The community’s generosity to date astounds Amanda Van Bussum. Earlier, when she posted a note on the nonprofit’s Facebook page about needs, the response was so large she had to put a temporary hold on donations.
“Not everyone is called to foster,” she said, “but everyone’s heart goes out to children in care.”
Walk-ins are welcome during the store’s open hours. Donations should be made during the nonprofit’s open hours only. The store’s schedule changes and can be found on Borrowed Hearts Owensboro’s Facebook page.
Families that receive emergency placements may send a private Facebook message to request a special appointment during hours the store is closed.
