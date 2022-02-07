Borrowed Hearts helps embrace foster families and children in foster care throughout the community by providing necessary resources and support through its free thrifts store.
The organization, which is working to obtain nonprofit status, began in Owensboro in December 2019, inspired by another similar organization by the same name in Evansville.
The mission, according to Executive Director and Board President Amanda Vanbussum, is to, “be the hands and feet of Jesus by equipping and empowering foster families in our community and by helping grow the village that will embrace and support these families.”
Borrowed Hearts provides numerous necessary items to foster families and children in foster care or kinship care, including clothing, baby equipment, hygiene items and bedding, all free.
Families and children are able to come into the store as often as they need and take as much as they need, Vanbussum said.
She said the reason the organization was started was because of the immense need of foster families in the community.
“I was a foster parent for eight years, and most of the women who are on the board with me, they are either currently fostering or they have fostered,” she said. “They kind of know what their journey’s like.
“As foster parents, you’re financially prepared, but sometimes you’re prepared for one thing and you end up saying yes to something entirely different … so to have something like Borrowed Hearts where you can go and get those necessities, it’s just such a relief.”
The store and the support it provides to these families, she said, is priceless.
“What I hear most from our families is that they just don’t feel alone,” she said. “When they come into our store, they feel like they’re supported with a community that gets it and understands … they are encouraged on their journey.”
Recently, Vanbussum said, because of community support and donations, the organization has also been able to start a meal program, providing gift cards and snack baskets to foster families who are in need.
She said the organization is also working to start parent support groups.
“That’s kind of something our families have asked for, is just support, to have someone to talk to and someone who understands the journey, because it’s a unique journey,” she said. “Sometimes, it may be a family that’s been fostering for three years, but they just need to come in and chat with somebody who has been on this path as well. I think that support, whether it’s the meal cards or whether it’s the events for the kids or the clothes or just someone to listen, I think that is what our families are grateful for.”
Vanbussum said Borrowed Hearts has submitted the paperwork for nonprofit status and is awaiting approval.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.