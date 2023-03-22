Senate Bill 47, which is heading to the House after passing 26-11 in the Senate on March 16, would allow for the sale and purchase of medical marijuana in Kentucky for patients over 21 years old whose medical care team has diagnosed them with one of seven qualifying conditions.
The patient would be issued a registry identification card, verifying them as a registered qualified patient and allowing them to purchase the medical marijuana at a dispensary.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Nov. 15 that would allow Kentuckians with at least one of 21 qualifying conditions to “possess and use” small amounts of medical marijuana within the state, a larger amount of conditions than in SB 47.
“There are a lot of sick people that might be left out under this bill,” said former Owensboro resident Julie Demeter Cantwell, a member of Beshear’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.
The bill was introduced Jan. 5, seeing no action until March 1. Sen. Gary Boswell, who voted no on the bill, said it was an interesting series of events leading up to the Senate vote.
“The bill was dead within half an hour of going to the floor for a vote,” he said. “A couple of people changed their vote last minute, which I’m not totally surprised by.”
Cantwell said the next step for the bill is for a committee to be assigned to it.
“We expect the bill to pass in the House,” she said. “The Senate has been harder to get through with this bill.”
Cantwell said she was not surprised Boswell voted no on the bill.
“I’m not mad at his vote because it still passed, but I feel like he needs more education on it,” she said. “He should have stood up on the Senate floor and said he doesn’t agree with it and doesn’t like it, but rather he knows that the majority of his constituents want it. That’s who he serves.”
Boswell said marijuana is still illegal at a federal level, which was one of his reasons for voting no.
“Approving the sale of marijuana is against federal law,” he said. “Just because other states have done it, does that mean it’s the right thing to do?”
Calling it the “scourge of the Earth,” Boswell said marijuana is “ruining the lives of young people.”
“Marijuana is flowing freely to young people, as we’ve seen with the selling of cartridges,” he said. “While that’s not directly related to medical marijuana, we need to get it off the streets and let law enforcement deal with it. It’s all the same issue.”
SB 47 states that a registered qualified patient under the age of 18 would not be permitted to possess, purchase or acquire medical marijuana and shall only engage in the use of medical marijuana with the assistance of a designated caregiver who is the patient’s parent or legal guardian.
“(Marijuana) is damaging the brains and lungs of young people,” Boswell said. “This would just be making it more accessible.”
The bill states that any flower product sold in dispensaries would have to label the products as not intended for consumption by smoking.
“Flower can still be sold under this bill; it doesn’t have to be smoked,” Cantwell said. “It’s used to make edibles, and it can be eaten raw or juiced. Republican senators see smoking as more of a recreational form of cannabis usage, but I disagree with that.”
Boswell said he sees this as a push toward recreational usage of marijuana, a term he does not agree with.
“To me, recreation would mean something like biking or hiking,” he said. “Is it recreational to smoke marijuana?”
One of Boswell’s biggest qualms with SB 47 is the way it was presented.
“It was sold as a bill that would help critically ill people,” he said. “The bill they finished with was still too broad for me. It would allow anyone with chronic pain to use medical marijuana. Everybody over the age of 18 has chronic pain. If your back is hurting, you have chronic pain.”
Boswell said marijuana does not stop pain according to “what little research we have,” but Cantwell said a lot of people have claimed it has helped their chronic pain.
“It’s not addictive, it doesn’t cause a hangover. Medical marijuana patients are not lazy,” she said. “This is God’s medicine and all-natural. Patients don’t want to get high, they want to get healthy.”
For the usage of medical marijuana for people addicted to opioids, Boswell said “there may be arguments” for that. But he is not convinced that marijuana would be used in that way.
Cantwell disagrees.
“In states with legalized cannabis, there’s a reduction in opioid use by 25%,” she said. “This will help the state with residents who suffer from addiction. Cannabis could help a lot of those people, and we’re seeing it in other states.”
Boswell said Kentucky is “one of the unhealthiest states in the union.”
“(We have) with drugs, obesity, diabetes — studies show this,” he said. “Now we want to throw medical marijuana in the mix?”
With the bill being proposed as non-smoking, Cantwell said that could come with its own health issues for patients already suffering from certain conditions.
“People who are on certain medications that raise their liver enzymes cannot take edibles, pills or oils because the cannabis could potentially raise their liver enzymes even more,” she said. “It also takes longer for edibles, pills or oils to work. Smoking bypasses their liver and works immediately, which is good for people who suffer from chronic pain and PTSD.”
Cantwell said she is continuing meetings with House representatives this week and next week, and that the work isn’t over.
“We’re still working on the House,” she said. “I don’t want to sit back and assume that they’re going to pass it. I want to secure their vote.”
To read the full SB 47 bill, visit apps.legislature.ky.gov/recorddocuments/bill/23RS/sb47/bill.pdf.
