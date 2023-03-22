Cantwell mug

Julie Demeter Cantwell

Senate Bill 47, which is heading to the House after passing 26-11 in the Senate on March 16, would allow for the sale and purchase of medical marijuana in Kentucky for patients over 21 years old whose medical care team has diagnosed them with one of seven qualifying conditions.

The patient would be issued a registry identification card, verifying them as a registered qualified patient and allowing them to purchase the medical marijuana at a dispensary.

