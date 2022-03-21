Retired state senator and former state agriculture commissioner David Boswell, who spent more than 30 years in elected office, says his passion for public service originated as a boy.
“My grandfather on my mother’s side was on the Daviess County School board from 1938 until 1968, and he was chairman for several years, and I grew up handing out campaign material for my grandfather, and that kind of initiated my interest in politics,” Boswell said from his home in Daviess County.
That interest would be furthered when, at 19 years old, he began working as a cartographer for the Owensboro City Planning Commission.
Retired since 2011, Boswell entered his first political race in 1977, campaigning for state representative of Kentucky’s 7th District. He won the Democratic primary, and then with no Republican opposition in the general election, he was sworn into office in 1978.
“I proudly served Daviess, Henderson and Union counties in the House for nearly six years,” he said. “I think I was the second youngest out of 138 members at the time, so I was just a kid.”
Boswell said serving as a state representative was a different experience back then than it is today, and the system was different as well.
“We had a strong executive branch, and the governor actually picked the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate,” Boswell said. “There were lots of people that had been there for 25 or 30 years. The way of doing things 25 or 30 years prior to my getting there … it was an eye-opener for me.”
Boswell said he was part of the movement to remove some of the influence the executive branch had over the state legislature. The legislative independence movement was successful, and an independent legislature was established.
After serving six years in the state legislature, Boswell decided to make a run for statewide office as commissioner of agriculture.
“I grew up on the farm with my grandparents, and most of my uncles on my mother’s side were all farmers, so I spent my young years cutting tobacco and putting up hay and straw and milking cows and all that kind of good stuff,” Boswell said. “I did not have a degree in agriculture, but you didn’t have to have one, it is a constitutional office.”
Boswell said he was able to accomplish some things as the state’s commissioner of agriculture that he is still proud of today. One of those is establishing safety inspection standards for rides at local fairs and events throughout Kentucky.
“On up to my term in office, these amusement rides would go out to the county fairs, and a lot of the rides would be put together with nails, they were totally unsafe,” he said. “We put that program in place, a very rigid inspection program. Before they could even open the first ride at a county fair or state fair, the rides had to be inspected for safety. That was one of my accomplishments that I am proud of to this day.”
As his four-year term began to wind down, Boswell knew he would not be able to seek a second term because of state law that prohibited constitutional officers from succeeding themselves. After losing a bid for lieutenant governor, Boswell was approached about the possibility of running for the state senate.
“The late Delbert Murphy was a state senator at that time, and he opted to retire for health reasons,” Boswell said. “He and I talked, and he felt like I ought to try to run and replace him in the state senate. This is back in 1990. It worked, and I spent 20 years in the state senate.”
After leaving office in 2011, Boswell initially served as a consultant for Command Consulting Group, but he is now retired. In addition to serving on the board of the Owensboro Fine Art Museum, he helps friends who are campaigning from time to time.
“I am still involved a little bit around the edges, I guess you could say,” he said.
Married to his wife Sandy for 53 years, Boswell said he has no plans to reenter the political arena.
His best advice for those aspiring to become involved in politics is fairly simple — be willing to listen to other ideas and compromise.
“I would encourage young people who want to get involved in partisan political activities to encourage the art of compromise, being able to sit down, both parties, both sides of the aisle, and work for the common ground on critical issues that affect everyone ... to come to some kind of a compromise that is workable,” Boswell said.
