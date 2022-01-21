Gary Boswell, who served two terms as a Daviess County commissioner beginning in the late 1980s, has filed to run for the state senate seat being vacated by Sen. Matt Castlen.
Boswell, an Owensboro Republican, filed Wednesday to run for the Eight District senate seat, which covers Daviess, Hancock and McLean counties. Castlen, a Republican, announced recently he would not seek reelection.
Boswell was elected to Daviess Fiscal Court in 1989. He is a retired businessman and works in real estate investment and farming.
As of Thursday, Boswell is the only candidate who has filed for the Senate race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.