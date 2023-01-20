Sen. Gary Boswell is inviting children of military families to the Kentucky Capitol on Feb. 16 as part of the Kentucky General Assembly’s annual Military Kids Day.

“The day is to honor the families of military members,” Boswell said. “It gives children an opportunity to go to the Capitol and learn about state government and to meet and speak with their senators and representatives from each district.”

