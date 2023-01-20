Sen. Gary Boswell is inviting children of military families to the Kentucky Capitol on Feb. 16 as part of the Kentucky General Assembly’s annual Military Kids Day.
“The day is to honor the families of military members,” Boswell said. “It gives children an opportunity to go to the Capitol and learn about state government and to meet and speak with their senators and representatives from each district.”
In the invitation sent out by Boswell, he said Military Kids Day was initiated by Sen. Jimmy Higdon of Marion County.
“It’s an annual tradition hosted by the House and Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection (VMAPP),” Boswell said. “The Senate is hosting this year’s event.”
Boswell said children across the state visit the Capitol in school to learn about government, but this event was created as a special day to honor military families and children.
This will be Boswell’s first time at Military Kids Day. He said he is looking forward to it.
“We hope it will brighten the day of military children and encourage and thank their families for the service they are providing to the country,” he said. “It will be satisfying to me to see them enjoy the day and have special recognition.”
The day will begin by meeting in the rotunda of the Captiol between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. EDT, with the kickoff beginning at 9 a.m. The event will include lunch, speakers and a recognition of the children.
Additionally, they will receive a Capitol tour, serve as a legislative page for their respective lawmakers and be honored in the House and Senate chambers. Participants can page for their senator or representative.
Military parents interested in registering their child for the event can visit legislature.ky.gov to access and fill out an application form. Forms will be submitted to Senate Clerk Donna Holiday at donna.holiday@lrc.ky.gov.
For assistance with registration, call Boswell’s office at 502-564-8100.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.