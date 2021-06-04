Rebecca Samples created The Melody Garden at the South Carolina Botanical Garden five years ago.
And when the Henderson native moved back home, she decided to see if the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden was interested in hosting her one-hour children’s programs.
It was and on June 10, Samples will be conducting her third program there at 10 a.m.
Tickets are $8 per child, including admission to The Garden.
Samples said there are still slots available for the June 10 event.
People should register on her website — http://www.melodygardenkids.com/, she said.
The Garden, Samples said, is a place where families can gather on blankets.
She plays guitar, ukulele and banjo and the kids play a variety of percussion instruments.
It’s an interactive program for children from birth to age 7, Samples said.
“About 20 families is the most I can handle,” she said.
Samples said the first two programs “have been really successful.”
She plans to do The Musical Garden programs at least once a month, she said.
People can check her website or her Facebook page for upcoming dates, Samples said.
She’s also planning to add a second nature-based program at The Garden, she said.
Her website says Samples has been “a songwriter and nature lover my entire life, so naturally, I love to combine the two.”
It says she “began playing the piano at age 7 and guitar at 12. My first band was at age 12 and my first album was at age 16. Music was always a huge part of my life and through the years I have learned to play the ukulele, banjo and mountain dulcimer! I have my geology degree and worked as a geologist for seven years before I began an outdoor music program in 2016 called The Melody Garden.”
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is at 25 Carter Road, on the north side of West Second Street.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
