Mexican restaurants all over town celebrated Cinco de Mayo on May 5.
But the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is celebrating VentiCinco de Mayo on May 25.
“Cinco de Mayo is popular for our local Mexican restaurants, and I didn’t want to take away or compete with that date,” Laurna Strehl, the Garden’s executive director, said of the change.
“I love Cinco de Mayo, so I chose what I thought might be the next best date — Veinticinco de Mayo — May 25,” she said.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates the May 5, 1862, victory of Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla.
Strehl said the event — “Mariachi in the Garden: VentiCinco de Mayo” — is a family-friendly celebration with music.
She said, “You will feel like you have gone to Mexico as we have planned numerous layers of Mexico. The mariachi band will perform live beginning at 6 p.m. on the Rashmi Vora Gazebo.”
Strehl said, “There will be Mexican dancers to accompany the mariachi for a portion of the night.”
She said, “Real Hacienda food truck will sell Mexican food and tamales will be available. We will have a cash bar with margaritas and beer for sale, along with water and soda.”
Strehl said, “We will have a piñata and a cascarones smash at some point in the night. The fun colors of Mexico will be sprinkled throughout the botanical garden as we will recreate the feel of Mexico.”
She said people should bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
Admission is $10. Children under 12 are admitted at no charge.
Tickets are available at https://www.wkbg.org/ under “events.”
Gates open at 5 p.m. and music goes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Maurice Pools & Spas and Wells Fargo Advisors.
