The coronavirus pandemic has canceled the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s 10th annual Cupid’s Kitchen St. Valentine’s Brunch.
So, the Garden is going online with a Valentine’s Day raffle for its February fundraiser.
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s executive director, said Cupid’s Kitchen, which featured a brunch with gourmet waffles, casseroles, deviled eggs and desserts, usually netted between $2,500 to $3,500 after expenses.
She’s hoping to double that amount with the new raffle.
The raffle is for a night in one of the cabins at Farmer & Frenchman Winery in Henderson County, a five-course dinner in the winery’s restaurant and a premium orchid.
Tickets are $10.
To order, go to the event website — one.bidpal.net/wkbgvalentine.
Strehl said only 1,000 tickets will be sold.
They went on sale Monday.
“We’ve had a decent start,” Strehl said, “but people tend to wait longer to buy tickets in February because of the weather. I expect sales to pick up closer to Feb. 5.”
Ticket sales end at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.
At noon that day, they’ll draw a winner live on the garden’s Facebook page.
Strehl said, “It’s a $425 package.”
The night in the cabin and the dinner will be for Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day.
In October, the garden had to cancel its annual “Back Woods Ball” fundraiser because of the pandemic.
So, Strehl created a “Back Woods Brawl” online event involving a raffle for bottles of 15-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, 10-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, George T Stagg, Thomas Handy, Blanton’s Gold, Kentucky Owl, Elmer T Lee, 16-year-old William Heaven Hill, Old Forester 2020 Birthday Bourbon, Stagg Jr., Wild Turkey Master’s Keep, Jefferson’s Wood Experiment Collection, E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, Angels Envy 2014 Cask Strength Whiskey of the Year and 11.5-year-old Cream of Kentucky instead.
It raised more than $70,000.
Strehl said the garden had to buy new software for the raffle.
“We got the software for the bourbon raffle and I intend to use it as much as I can,” she said Wednesday.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.