Western Kentucky Botanical Garden has created a feature backdrop for people who want to make spring photos among the flowers and trees — while staying more than six feet apart during the coronavirus pandemic.
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s deputy director, said, “We have seen an increase in photography at The Garden over the last few years. The Garden offers an endless supply of backdrops throughout the season, but we’ve added something that might inspire a wonderful photo or portrait.”
She said, “We created a feature backdrop that emulates a set of French doors that will help frame the photo. They really enhance the effect of what is in bloom in that area.”
Strehl said the French door backdrop will be relocated throughout the garden “all season long to offer an opportunity to capture what is blooming. About once a month, we will relocate the backdrop to an area with the most blooms, what we might consider a prime spot for photographs.”
She said the “doors” are really “salvaged windows that we pieced together to form the French door look. We found them at The Owensboro Trading Post for just $10 each.”
Strehl said, “We would love to add a rounded palladium-style window to top to the French doors to bring more flair to our backdrop.”
She asked that anyone who knows where “a wooden, glass-intact palladium-style window might be located, please call The Garden at 270-993-1234.”
Strehl said people who want to take photographs in The Garden can check the calendar on the website to see what’s in bloom.
Currently, she said, the list includes redbuds, dogwoods, tulips and azaleas.
May, Strehl said, will see irises, roses, peonies and wisteria vines.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.