The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is having its first conservatory inventory reduction sale online starting Tuesday, March 23, through Friday.
“This is last minute and we hope for it to be a quick sale of plants that are mostly consisting of aloe or succulent varieties,” Laurna Strehl, the garden’s executive director, said Monday.
Succulents are plants that retain water in arid climates or soil conditions.
“We have random quantities of about a dozen varieties,” Strehl said. “This sale will be online only, and we will keep the sales page up through this Friday. We will make arrangements with the purchasers for the pickup of their plants.”
She said, “We are adding daylilies to the sale. This is unprecedented. You can buy a daylily or two now and get it in the ground in time to enjoy the blooms in June.”
To make a purchase, go to https://one.bidpal.net/succulent.
The website will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 23.
Strehl said the garden is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and $1 for children and students.
But it’s free of charge on the first Saturday of each month.
Strehl said there are new blooms every day and things will really green up in the next two weeks “given the wonderful weather.”
The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is at 25 Carter Road, north of Second Street.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
