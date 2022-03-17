The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 W. Second St., is having what's essentially a garage sale on Saturday, except it's a Big White Barn Sale, because that's where it is.
Susie Tyler, one of the garden's founders and its current volunteer coordinator, said, "The Cottage, gifted by Dr. Trey and Allison Truett, was moved here in 2002, and the time has arrived for some streamlining, including regaining some storage space. That’s how our Big White Barn Sale came to be."
Many items from what's now called The Cottage at The Garden will be included.
The Truetts donated the 2,800-square-foot house, which was appraised at $250,000, to the garden.
But moving it 10 miles across town from 8 Stone Creek, putting in a foundation at the new site, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewers and an electrical hookup cost approximately $140,000.
It was a big event.
Tyler said Saturday's sale — from 8 a.m. to noon — will include household items, décor, patio furniture, gardening items and holiday decorations.
"And we lucked into several pieces of furniture from a family moving from Owensboro," she said.
The event is a fundraiser for the garden, which has a new entrance off West Second Street this year.
