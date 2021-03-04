The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and U.S. Bank will be offering free admission to the garden on the First Saturday of each month — starting Saturday.
Normal admission is $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and $1 for children and students.
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s executive director, said one of the main reasons for the free day each month is “to encourage people to safely get outside.”
The free days continue on the first Saturday of each month thro- ugh October.
She said, “There are so many benefits to visiting the garden, including but not limited to, breathing in of fresh air. Taking in the beautiful sights has a calming effect.”
Also, Strehl said people can get “exercise with walking, quality time spent with loved ones and many memories made while sharing your visit with friends and family.”
The garden has 13 themed gardens within the original eight acres.
Strehl said, “Some favorite stops along the way include the Rose Garden, Koi Pond, Rainbow and Yellow Brick Road paths, the SmartFlower, the Pond, the Luettgen Garden with its climbing rocks, the Willow Tree and the Volkswagen with overgrown plantings.”
She said people can walk four laps around the outer loop of the paved pathways, which adds up to a mile.”
Strehl said, “New signs will be set to indicate this path and your mileage.”
Beginning Saturday, hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Nov. 1.
Strehl said, “There will be some U.S. Bank surprises in store for you often.”
Members get free admission every day.
Membership begins at $25 and is available at wkbg.org.
Memberships help pay for maintenance and improvements at the garden.
They also include free admission to more than 300 gardens across the United States.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
