The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is changing the format for its next “Lunch, Listen, Learn” program on Aug. 11.
Laurna Strehl, The Garden’s executive director, said, “The August LLL is a different experience and easily allows for social distancing.”
The program, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., “typically involves lunch while you listen to a guest speaker,” she said.
But for August, Strehl said, “We are offering a ‘Happy, Healthy Me Jamboree’ and the experience is a little more interactive.”
She said, “The format will be a lot different and contain multiple representatives who will speak or demonstrate about their craft. Each guest speaker will have a station located in The Garden.”
Strehl said, “It is hoped that you visit each station and spend about 10 minutes there. You will then rotate to the next station and enjoy another informative demo or talk. This format allows for maximum learning experience and encourages social distancing.”
Presenters include Wayne Pickrell and Julie Moore talking about both Hatha and Vinyasa yoga, Rebecca Eggers discussing “Ideas with Herbs,” Paul Puckett offering tips on fall gardening and Steve Meadows discussing folk art.
Lunch will be provided by Andrew Keller of Gene’s Health Food.
A reservation is required.
To make reservations, call 270-993-1234 or email wkbg@bellsouth.net.
Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers, which The Garden refers to as “future members.”
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road, north of West Second Street.
It opened in 1993 after Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler donated 10 acres of farmland to the city of Owensboro with the stipulation that eight acres would be used for a botanical garden and two acres would be left for native wildlife habitat.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
